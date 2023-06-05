KILL THE LIGHTS Return With Video For New Single "Broken Bones"

Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet For My Valentine, Throw The Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains, released their debut album The Sinner, in 2020 via Fearless Records.

In 2023, the band has returned with the video for their new single "Broken Bones". Galloping guitar solos and soaring vocals collide on "Broken Bones". The song's pulsing riffs, racing solos, and unforgettable melodies make for one helluva fist-pumping anthem that will incite moshpits the world over! The band perfectly executes a classic yet modern metal sound.

"'Broken Bones' tells the story of someone who is in the depths of loss, heartbreak, and tragedy," states Kill The Lights. "Frozen with fear, they are forced to watch their life play out like a bad movie. Only hope keeps them from drowning in their own struggle with mental health. Every breath a struggle, each day a battle. On hands and knees, they fight just to get through the day."

Kill The Lights are also now managed by Oracle Management, in another exciting new development.

"We are very excited to work with Dez and the team over at Oracle Management," the band exclaims. "Having such an artist-friendly management team with decades of experience and success is a perfect fit for Kill The Lights. From day one, we have been inspired by Dez and Anahstasia's energy, passion, and hustle to ensure Kill The Lights reaches its full potential. Oracle Management is the missing piece we have been searching for to take us to the next level. We can't wait to hit the road and share our new record with the world."

Stream "Broken Bones" by Kill The Lights now at this location.