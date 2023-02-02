KILLCODE Release “Let’s Get Back To Rock N’ Roll” Music Video

New York based rock band, Killcode, have released a David Swajeski-directed music video for their new single, "Let's Get Back to Rock N' Roll". Watch the clip below.

The new single is off the album Life, Death, Rock N' Roll, produced by Joey Zampella (Life of Agony, Stereo Mud, Carnivore), and available worldwide via the NYC born, L.A. based Mother West label.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Let's Get Back To Rock N' Roll"

"Ride"

"Gold"

"Girl Next Door"

"Lucky Elephant"

"Phenomenon"

"Play"

"New Superman"

"Father"

"You Can't Stop Rock and Roll"

"Let's Get Back To Rock N' Roll" video: