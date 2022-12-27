KILLCODE Release New Single And Music Video Teaser For “Let’s Get Back To Rock N’ Roll”

December 27, 2022, 21 minutes ago

news hard rock killcode

New York based rock band Killcode has released a new single and music video teaser directed by David Swajeski for "Let's Get Back to Rock N' Roll". 

The new single is off the upcoming album Life, Death, Rock N' Roll produced by Joey Zampella (Life of Agony, Stereo Mud, Carnivore) and will be released world-wide on the NYC born, L.A. based Mother West label Friday, January 20, 2023.



