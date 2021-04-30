KILLER BE KILLED Release "Animus" Music Video

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - released their sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, last October via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band releases the music video for "Animus". Watch the video, created by Bryan Bankovich and featuring band footage by Jim Louvau, below.

Max Cavalera comments, "This song is the barbaric side of Killer Be Killed; 2 chords, raw as fuck! Take no prisoners!"

Troy Sanders states, "A cursory homage to the barbaric conquerors, the Huns!"

Reluctant Hero orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

