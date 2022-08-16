KILLER KINGS To Release Debut Album In October; Music Video Streaming For "I Will Be Stronger" Feat. JOEL HOEKSTRA

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the upcoming release of Killer Kings' debut album, Burn For Love on October 14. Pre-order/save the album here.

Killer Kings is a musical alliance between Gregory Lynn Hall (ex-101 South) and Tristan Avakian (ex-Red Dawn, Queen Extravaganza). The band has released not one, but two new singles to introduce themselves to fans. Listen to "Burn For Love", and watch the video for "I Will Be Stronger" - which features a guest spot from guitarist Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Iconic) - below.

Killer Kings first came about when Frontiers Records President, Serafino Perugino, thought of bringing Gregory Lynn Hall, the former singer of 101 South, an AOR band who released three albums between 2000 and 2009, and Tristan Avakian, a very gifted guitarist who made his name in the '90s with the melodic hard rock band Red Dawn, together. Musically, Killer Kings mixes the AOR approach of both Red Dawn and 101 South with some interesting twists.

Gregory Lynn Hall has had a long history in the music industry, in all areas from studio work to live performances. Gregory pounded the pavement in the thriving '80s Hollywood rock scene, playing at all the rock venues from Gazzaris to the Troubadour to The Country Club. He eventually left L.A. after the '80s hard rock scene died down and became a session vocalist, singing on many well known Christian artists' albums. In the late '90s, he returned to California and in 1999, while doing a session in Malibu, he met Roger Scott Craig (ex-Fortune) and thus 101 South was born. Shortly after the first 101 South album (2000) was finished, Gregory was asked to join the band Heaven & Earth as their bass player and toured with them to support the Windows To The World album. He would then go on to record two more acclaimed 101 South albums and one solo record in 2014.

Tristan Avakian is a professional musician of many years with extensive experience in theater, touring, writing, and producing. Cirque du Soleil, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Biohazard are just some of the names from the varied genres and artists he has immersed himself in. He has also worked with producers such as Steve Thompson and Rob Thomas and joined the Queen Extravaganza show in the USA. He is also known for being the guitarist of '90s melodic hard rockers Red Dawn, a band formed by former Rainbow keyboardist David Rosenthal, together with other two Rainbow alumni Chuck Burgi and Greg Smith, which released a critically acclaimed album for EMI Toshiba in Japan in 1993.

Burn For Love tracklisting:

"Burn For Love"

"I Will Be Stronger"

"Higher"

"In A Different World"

"Another Night, Another Fight"

"Phoenix"

"Two Ships"

"Losing Me"

"Do Or Die"

"The Pains Of Yesterday"

"Ain’t No End In Sight"

"I Will Be Stronger" video:

"Burn For Love":

Lineup:

Gregory Lynn Hall - Vocals

Tristan Avakian - Guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Bass, Keyboards

Nicholas Papapicco - Drums

Additional Musicians:

Tommy Denander - Keyboards on "Burn For Love"