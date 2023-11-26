KILLING JOKE Guitarist GEORDIE WALKER Dead At 64

Sadly, Killing Joke's official Facebook page has been updated with the following announcement:

"It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist Kevin “Geordie” Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother."

Kevin “Geordie” Walker was born on December 18, 1958 in England. He joined Killing Joke in 1979, and would appear on all of the band's 15 studio albums, from their self-titled debut in 1980, up to Pylon, released in 2015.

All of us at BraveWords send our condolences to Kevin “Geordie” Walker's family, bandmates, friends, and fans. R.I.P.