KILLING JOKE Members Mourn The Passing Of Guitarist KEVIN "GEORDIE" WALKER - "A Rare Talent And Wit Who Suffered No Fools"

It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30 AM on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist, Kevin "Geordie" Walker, passed away after suffering a stroke. He was surrounded by family.

Geordie was born in Chester le Street, Newcastle on December 18, 1958, and began his career in the late ’70s with seminal post-punk act Killing Joke, with whom he would go on to write and record on 15 studio albums, earning worldwide critical acclaim and a ferocious fanbase. Geordie’s utterly unique style drew widespread praise from fans and his peers alike. Rest In Peace.

Jaz Coleman: “I spoke to Geordie last week. He began our hour-long conversation with "there he is," and apart from a flu, he was in fine spirits and looking forward to the future with optimism. We reincarnated before and we will reincarnate again. I never left his side in 44 years. Tears.”

Youth: "He is now flying high with The Valkyries, on his way to the halls of Valhalla. He defined a generation or three with his genius. We are all honoured to have served with him and shared his vision of what the band could be."

Paul Ferguson: "We are devastated by the news of our brother’s sudden passing. Our collective look forwards have come to naught and the maestro strummed his last glorious chords. I was honoured to play in the band with him, a rare talent and wit who suffered no fools. Rest In Peace Geords."

(Photo - Daniel DeSlover - ZUMA Wire)