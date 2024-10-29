KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announce Spring 2025 Headline Tour; KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING, FROZEN SOUL To Support

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band Killswitch Engage - Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums - are returning to the road this winter and spring.

Fresh off a 25th anniversary performance headlining the vaunted New England Metal & Hardcore Fest last month, the band will embark on a headline run in March. It's their first tour of North America since late 2022, as the band has been busy working on new material.

The tour features support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul, and kicks off on March 5 in Nashville and runs through April 12 in Portland, Maine. All dates are below.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," says Leach. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked. On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King, and Frozen Soul. It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour. I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered…mark my words."

Tour dates:

March

5 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

6 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

8 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena

13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe

3 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

6 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

11 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena