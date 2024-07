Killswitch Engage performed on the Faster Stage at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "My Curse", "The End Of Heartache", and "My Last Serenade" can be viewed below:

Killswitch Engage will launch their Australia/New Zealand tour on September 1 in Perth, Australia. Find the band's tour itinerary here.