KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Premier "Us Against The World" Video; Filmed At Band's Summer 2021 Livestream Event

Killswitch Engage - Jesse Leach (vocals), Adam Dutkiewicz (guitars), Joel Stroetzel (guitars), Mike D'Antonio (bass), and Justin Foley (drums) - have released the official video for "Us Against the World", from their latest album, Atonement, out now. Watch below.

The footage is culled from the band's August 2021 livestream event that took place at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts - the site of many iconic and memorable KsE shows through the years. It was directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye.

"This is one of my favorite songs off the album so I'm glad it is getting some attention and a visual component," says Leach. "It's a song about facing down the odds and finding confidence to overcome and conquer a situation. I originally wrote it as a battle cry song with my warrior Highland Scottish, Norwegian, and Swedish ancestors in mind. However, it can be about friendship, love, or even the camaraderie of being in a band traveling the world. The title says it all - 'Us Against The World!'"

Killswitch Engage are currently on the road, touring with Slipknot, Fever 333, and Code Orange as part of the Knotfest Roadshow. The band will also appear at several key fall festivals.