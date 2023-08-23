KILLSWITCH ENGAGE - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Summer Breeze 2023 Show Streaming

Killswitch Engage performed on the main stage at Sumnmer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 19th. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"My Curse"

"Rise Inside"

"This Fire"

"Reckoning"

"Arms of Sorrow"

"In Due Time"

"A Bid Farewell"

"Beyond the Flames"

"Signal Fire"

"Unleashed"

"Hate by Design"

"The Crownless King"

"Rose of Sharyn"

"Fixation on the Darkness"

"Strength of the Mind"

"This is Absolution"

"End of Heartache"

"My Last Serenade"

"Holy Diver"