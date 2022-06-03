KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Share "As Sure As The Sun Will Rise" Video From Live At The Palladium

On August 6, 2021, three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band, Killswitch Engage, unleashed a streaming event that took fans by storm. The event took place at The Palladium in Worcester in the band's native Massachusetts, which has been the site of many iconic KsE shows throughout the band's history. The performance setlist consists of 2019's Atonement in full, along with their 2000-released, self-titled debut album in full - with some fun and unexpected surprises along the way. This special event was directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye.

Today, the band has shared the video for "As Sure As The Sun Will Rise". Watch below.

"This was an uplifting song for me as soon as I heard the demo," says singer Jesse Leach. "It's about spiritual redemption and hope amidst this troubled world. It's a call to arms for those who seek a just and righteous path in this life. The message is fight through the darkness and perils to overcome the war of spirit and flesh."

This compelling performance will be available for the first time digitally, on 2LP, and 2CD/Blu-ray on June 3 via Metal Blade. Pre-order it here and here.

Tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"The Signal Fire"

"Us Against The World"

"The Crownless King"

"I Am Broken Too"

"As Sure As The Sun Will Rise"

"Know Your Enemy"

"Take Control"

"Ravenous"

"I Can't Be The Only One"

"Bite The Hand That Feeds"

"Temple From The Within"

"Vide Infra"

"Irreversal"

"Rusted Embrace"

"Prelude"

"Soilborn"

"Numb Sickened Eyes"

"In The Unblind"

"Just Barely Breathing"

