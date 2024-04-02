KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, CONVERGE, MACHINE HEAD, AS I LAY DYING, OVERKILL Among Acts Confirmed For 2024 New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

New England Metal & Hardcore Fest launched back in 1999 and took place at the famed Palladium in Worcester through 2018. It was often held over two or three days, with multiple stages and top-tier acts like Megadeth, Manowar, DragonForce, Opeth, Between The Buried & Me, Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax, and more appearing through the years. It was always a "who's who" of the metal and hardcore scene and was a "not to be missed" event each spring.

It took a brief break after 2018 but returned to much fanfare in 2023 with Parkway Drive, Lamb Of God, Hatebreed, and more.

Today, the 2024 edition has been announced and the lineup is stacked. It features literally every single band you'd want to see at a metal and hardcore festival.

The two-day extravaganza will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium. NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter To Prevail will headline the second night.

"I think this lineup is one of the top five best in the festival's history," says Scott Lee, founder of the festival. "It will appeal to all fans of all genres of extreme music."

"The place where it all began for us was The Worcester Palladium our first show and our first Metal Festival," says KsE singer Jesse Leach. "Here we are, 25 years later, returning to the same venue to perform a unique set to celebrate our legacy as a band We are honored and excited to be a part of this legendary festival once again. 25 years of Killswitch Engage!"

VIP tickets are available here.

Lineup:

Headliners:

Killswitch Engage - 25th Anniversary Show (Saturday), Slaughter To Prevail (Sunday)

In alphabetical order, with more TBA: 200 Stab Wounds, After The Burial, Alluvial, As I Lay Dying, Balmora, Bane, Better Lovers, Brand Of Sacrifice, Brat, Converge, Corpse Pile, Death Before Dishonor, Disembodied Tyrant, Ends Of Sanity, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Full Of Hell, Incendiary, Integrity, Jarhead Fertilizer, Life Cycles, Machine Head, Mammoth Grinder, Missing Link, Mouth For War, Nails, No Cure, On Broken Wings, Overkill, Pain Of Truth, Psycho Frame, Shadow Of Intent, Simulakra, Since The Flood, Suicidal Tendencies, Suicide Silence, The Red Chord, The Zenith Passage, Throwdown, Trail Of Lies, Tribal Gaze, Two Piece, Upon Stone, With Honor.