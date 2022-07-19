KILLSWITCH ENGAGE To Headline Metal Blade Records' Third And Final 40th Anniversary Show In Las Vegas; FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, VISIGOTH To Support

Killswitch Engage are the headline act taking over the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, NV in celebration of Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary with support coming from Fit For An Autopsy and Visigoth. The show is set to take place on Wednesday, October 5 and marks the third and final concert commemorating Metal Blade Records' momentous anniversary.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM, local time here and Live Nation’s Presale will be available to fans Wednesday, July 20 at 10 AM, PT thru Thursday, July 21 at 10 PM, PT.

“We are super happy to be celebrating our 40th year with our friends in Killswitch Engage, Fit For an Autopsy and Visigoth! I hope you can all come celebrate with us!!!,” comments Brian Slagel

“I can’t imagine where music or my journey as a musician would be with out Metal Blade Records,” adds Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach. “I can speak for the band when I say we are stoked and absolutely honored to be apart of the 40th anniversary celebration! Killer line up and a legendary milestone for Metal music around the world! Massive respect and love to Brian Slagel for all he has done for music and for Killswitch!“

In other news, on September 17 a separate Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary show will take place at The Space in Las Vegas featuring the legendary Sacred Reich, an integral part of the thrash movement still churning out classics on Metal Blade. Tickets available here.

There are still some tickets available for fans to tour the Metal Blade Records Museum, which is not yet open to the public, located in Las Vegas, NV. The museum will be open for one day, Wednesday July 20, from 12 PM to 5 PM. Guests will be able to take a self-guided tour of the heavy metal museum though, Metal Blade Records’ founder himself, Brian Slagel, will treat guests arriving at 12 noon to a guided tour. Tickets available here.

Fans not in the Las Vegas area can still get a glimpse inside of the museum by checking out the videos below. Part 3 of the Museum Tour series is set to go live later this summer.

Decade specific t-shirts designed in honor of this major anniversary, playlists, and other special anniversary releases are available here.