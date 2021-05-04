KING 810 Releases “I Am The Enemy” Single
May 4, 2021, an hour ago
AIW Management artist King 810 has released their official music video for single "I Am The Enemy".
The band has also announced tour dates that begin on August 26 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Crafthouse.
Dates:
August
26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
27 – Pipestream, WV – Metal In The Mountains Festival
28 – Louisville, KY – Diamonds Pub Concert Hall
31 – Joliet, IL – The Apollo Theatre
September
1 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s
2 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
3 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar
4 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove