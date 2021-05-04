KING 810 Releases “I Am The Enemy” Single

May 4, 2021, an hour ago

AIW Management artist King 810 has released their official music video for single "I Am The Enemy".

The band has also announced tour dates that begin on August 26 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Crafthouse.

Dates:

August

26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

27 – Pipestream, WV – Metal In The Mountains Festival

28 – Louisville, KY – Diamonds Pub Concert Hall

31 – Joliet, IL – The Apollo Theatre

September

1 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

2 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

3 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

4 – Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove