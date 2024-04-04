KING CRIMSON Members Share New Studio Recording Of The Crimson Classic "I Talk To The Wind"; Audio

The music world has been buzzing ever since it was announced that an extraordinary collection of musicians would be recreating in its entirety King Crimson’s 1969 prog rock classic, In The Court Of The Crimson King, including such luminaries as Todd Rundgren, Megadeth’s Chris Poland, Deep Purple's Ian Paice, Rainbow's Joe Lynn Turner, Dream Theater's James LaBrie, Cactus's Carmine Appice and others.

Among this elite group are two artists who are perhaps closest to the King’s inner circle, vocalist/guitarist Jakko M. Jakszyk and saxophonist/flautist Mel Collins, who together with Jakko’s son Django Jakszyk, have teamed up for a powerful new rendering of In The Court Of The Crimson King’s most haunting track, the enchanting "I Talk To The Wind".

Jakszyk and Collins are, in fact, long-time collaborators, having performed and recorded together numerous times in the hugely popular King Crimson offshoot 21st Century Schizoid Band as well as on Jakszyk’s solo albums. Their undeniable artistic chemistry shines through on this sumptuous track with Collins’s brilliant flute playing providing the perfect complement to Jakszyk’s otherworldly voice and guitar work with Django’s bass guitar rounding out the low end. It’s a thoroughly enchanting interplay between two artists who continue to keep the King Crimson legacy alive and well.

Stream/download the single here; listen below:

Set for release on April 19, Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King unites an astounding mix of musical virtuosos and creative collaborators that’s as eclectic and far-reaching as King Crimson’s own noble cortege. Guests include all of those mentioned above plus current King Crimson vocalist/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk, Joe Lynn Turner, James LaBrie, Marty Friedman, and Carmine Appice. Adding to this stellar lineup are rock and prog giants such as Steve Hillage, known for his work with Gong, and Jah Wobble, the post-punk bass maestro and PIL & Eno collaborator; and the Hawkwind alumni trifecta of Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, and Nik Turner, infusing the project with a cosmic touch!

This album is not just a tribute; it's a celebration and reinvention of a musical masterpiece, bringing together the past, present, and future of rock music. Don't miss this unparalleled musical journey.

Order the CD/Vinyl here; pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"21st Century Schizoid Man" feat. Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown, Mel Collins, Chris Poland & Ian Paice

"I Talk To The Wind" feat. Mel Collins, Django Jakszyk & Jakko M Jakszyk

"Epitaph" feat. Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, Nik Turner, Adam Hamilton & Danny Faulkner

"Moonchild" feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman, Jah Wobble & Chester Thompson

"The Court Of The Crimson King" feat. James LaBrie, Carmine Appice & Steve Hillage

Bonus Tracks (CD only):

"21st Century Schizoid Man" feat. Arthur Brown, Brian Auger, Chris Poland & Ian Paice

"21st Century Schizoid Man" (Instrumental Version)

"21st Century Schizoid Man":