KING CRIMSON – Sheltering Skies (Live Fréjus, August 27th 1982) To Receive Vinyl, CD Release

King Crimson will release Sheltering Skies (Live Fréjus, August 27th 1982) on vinyl and CD on September 6.

Release notes:

• First release on vinyl of a 1980s King Crimson concert

• First standalone CD release of the complete concert

• The complete concert from Fréjus, France taken from the original multi-track tapes by Robert Fripp & Brad Davis.

• Additional performance of ‘The Sheltering Sky’ at Cap d’Agde also included

• Vinyl cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering

• Pressed on 200-gram vinyl & presented in a gatefold sleeve.

• CD mastered by Alex R. Mundy at DGM

There’s a palpable sense of energy and enthusiasm from the audience captured on the tapes at this concert as King Crimson (sharing a European tour with then label band mates Roxy Music) take to the stage in Fréjus, France, in late summer, 1982. With two albums’ worth of material to draw upon (Discipline, October 1981 and Beat, June 1982) and extensive touring that had already seen the band play concerts in the UK, Europe, USA & Japan, the live shows - as often with King Crimson – had a dynamism and punch that simply couldn’t be replicated in a recording studio. Add a pair of classic KC instrumentals, (Red & Larks’ Tongues in Aspic Part Two), to that mix & all the ingredients were there for a very special performance.

Recorded initially for a video release, the audio from the concert has, inexplicably, never been issued as a standalone release. Nor has a live album from the 1980s line-up previously appeared on vinyl. “Sheltering Skies” presents the complete King Crimson performance across 2LPs pressed on 200-gram vinyl or a single CD, both completed with the addition of the recording of ‘The Sheltering Sky’ from the previous night’s concert at Cap d’Agde. The 1980s King Crimson was, in terms of concert performances/album releases, still less than a year old when this album was recorded. The collective decades of experience of the individual musicians is funneled through the enthusiasm and freshness of the line-up & the newness of the material to produce a special concert recording.

While King Crimson material from this period is always in demand, with the forthcoming US tour by Beat (King Crimson’s Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, joined by guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey), performing the material from that period, there is increased interest in hearing this material as it was originally performed.

Preorder at burningshed.com.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Thela Hun Ginjeet”

“Matte Kudasai”

“Indiscipline”

Side B

“Red”

“Heartbeat”

“The Sheltering Sky”

Side C

“Elephant Talk”

“Neal And Jack And Me”

“Waiting Man”

Side D

“Larks’ Tongues In Aspic: Part II”

“The Sheltering Sky (Cap d’Agde)”

Featuring:

Robert Fripp: Guitar

Adrian Belew:¬ Guitar, Lead Vocal

Tony Levin: Stick, Bass Guitar and Support Vocal

Bill Bruford: Drums and Percussion