KING DIAMOND Drummer And Members Of METAL CHURCH, EXODUS, BURNING WITCHES, And EVILE Unite For Re-Animated Cover Of Classic King Diamond Track "A Mansion In Darkness" In 2024 Halloween Edition

In a powerful union, metal heavyweights from Metal Church, Exodus, Burning Witches, and Evile, along with current King Diamond drummer Matt Thompson, have come together to re-release their acclaimed cover of "A Mansion In Darkness" by King Diamond.

This collaboration, originally recorded during the 2020-2021 lockdown, has since captivated audiences on SiriusXM Liquid Metal’s Corridor Of Covers. Though never officially released, the track gained traction thanks to Corridor host Scotty Crynock and quickly became a fan favorite.

The 2024 Re-Animated Edition has been specially crafted for the Halloween season. Metal Church vocalist Marc Lopes, who also owns the creative design studio Sonatheria, has reimagined the original video and refined the audio for a fully restored experience.

Lopes commented, “We didn’t have time to really do justice to the original release, so I thought it’d be a great project to rework with my team at Sonatheria.”

The collaboration emerged from a conversation between guitarists Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens) and Ol Drake (Evile), who were brainstorming a virtual jam session. Cox suggested covering one of her favorite King Diamond songs, and they reached out to bassist Jack Gibson (Exodus) and drummer Matt Thompson (King Diamond). The final piece of the puzzle was the vocalist, and Cox immediately knew who to call: Lopes. His powerful, dynamic vocals have brought a fresh intensity to the King Diamond classic, delivering a performance that all involved describe as “an absolute blast—a tribute to the love of METAL!”

Watch the 2024 Re-Animated Edition below: