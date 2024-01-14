KING DIAMOND Guitarist ANDY LAROCQUE Talks New Album - "We Started It, But It's A Long Process To Have It The Way We Want It" (Video)

King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque is featured in a new career-spanning interview with Friday 13th Metal, which can be viewed below. During the chat, LaRocque revealed there is new King Diamond album in the works.

LaRocque: "We have songs. I sent (him) a bunch of songs a long time ago, actually. We started working on that, with arrangements and such, and then the Mercyful Fate tour came in between, and they've been busy with that. But I talked to King just like a week ago, and he said that he was gonna be starting yesterday or something like that. So, we have songs; they just need to be a little bit arranged. And, of course, King has a lot of riffs and ideas in his head, so he needs to get that down to the computer and do some riffing and stuff. We started it, but it's a long process to have it good and to have it the way we want it."

Back in 2023, King Diamond and Co. made a music video for the single, "Masquerade Of Madness", with David Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye Visuals. Watch below.

Here's what King has to say about the music video for the song:

"'Masquerade Of Madness' was released digitally in 2019 before our North American tour. During rehearsals, we took one full day to film 'Masquerade Of Madness' with David Brodsky and Allison Woest. We spent all day and all night recording while performing the song with our full tour stage show choreography. After the tour, covid happened.

"The video was all but forgotten as the world came to a standstill - we never saw a single frame from all the footage. Years later, as things began to pick up and writing began for both new Mercyful Fate and King Diamond records, we wondered, what happened to that video from four years ago? So we decided to check in with David Brodsky and a couple of weeks later, we had the first cut of the video.

"I was speechless! I had nothing to criticize and after just a few notes from Andy LaRocque, the video for 'Masquerade Of Madness' was finished! There's so much mood and black and white is used in a perfect way with Jodi's performances. The visuals fit the music flawlessly and this is now among my favorite King Diamond videos along with 'Sleepless Nights' and 'Welcome Home' - and not to forget of course, our double live DVD.

"This new video and the release of 'Masquerade Of Madness' on 12" vinyl is our Halloween gift to the fans. We hope you enjoy this as much as we do! Happy Halloween, it's not just a dream!"

The 12" vinyl LP features tracks "Masquerade Of Madness", "Welcome Home" (Live At Graspop), and "Arrival" (Live At Graspop) - all available for the first time on vinyl. Masquerade Of Madness features a collectable paper mask and will be available in four color variants worldwide.

US Variants:

Bone

Black Ice

EU Variants:

180g Black

Clear Violet Brown Marbled

Orders for the 12" vinyl can be placed here, and fans can head to one of the below links for new, exclusive merch offered by the band.

- US

- EU

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side 1

"Masquerade Of Madness"

Side 2

"Welcome Home" (Live At Graspop)

"Arrival" (Live At Graspop)