KING DIAMOND Release New Music Video For "Masquerade Of Madness"; 3-Track 12" Vinyl Available For Pre-Order

King Diamond and co. have made a music video for the single, "Masquerade Of Madness", with David Brodsky and Allison Woest of MyGoodEye Visuals. Watch below.

Here's what King has to say about the music video for the band's latest song "Masquerade Of Madness":

"'Masquerade Of Madness' was released digitally in 2019 before our North American tour. During rehearsals, we took one full day to film 'Masquerade Of Madness' with David Brodsky and Allison Woest. We spent all day and all night recording while performing the song with our full tour stage show choreography. After the tour, covid happened.

"The video was all but forgotten as the world came to a standstill - we never saw a single frame from all the footage. Years later, as things began to pick up and writing began for both new Mercyful Fate and King Diamond records, we wondered, what happened to that video from four years ago? So we decided to check in with David Brodsky and a couple of weeks later, we had the first cut of the video.

"I was speechless! I had nothing to criticize and after just a few notes from Andy LaRocque, the video for 'Masquerade Of Madness' was finished! There's so much mood and black and white is used in a perfect way with Jodi's performances. The visuals fit the music flawlessly and this is now among my favorite King Diamond videos along with 'Sleepless Nights' and 'Welcome Home' - and not to forget of course, our double live DVD.

"This new video and the release of 'Masquerade Of Madness' on 12" vinyl is our Halloween gift to the fans. We hope you enjoy this as much as we do! Happy Halloween, it's not just a dream!"

The 12" vinyl LP features tracks "Masquerade Of Madness", "Welcome Home" (Live At Graspop), and "Arrival" (Live At Graspop) - all available for the first time on vinyl. Masquerade Of Madness features a collectable paper mask and will be available in four color variants worldwide.

US Variants:

Bone

Black Ice

EU Variants:

180g Black

Clear Violet Brown Marbled

Pre-orders for the 12" vinyl are now available here, and fans can head to one of the below links for new, exclusive merch offered by the band.

- US

- EU

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side 1

"Masquerade Of Madness"

Side 2

"Welcome Home" (Live At Graspop)

"Arrival" (Live At Graspop)