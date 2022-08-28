KING DIAMOND Talks New Album, Plans For 2023 Summer Tour Stage Show - "It's Very Different, Very Sick; This Is Gonna Blow People's Minds"

In August 2019, King Diamond revealed the title and theme for a new studio album,entitled The Institute. The album was due to be released in 2020, but it will see the light of day via Metal Blade in 2023.

In the clip below, King Diamond talks with Bloodstock TV’s Oran O’Beirne about a host of topics including The Institute, and the live show in planning to support it.

King Diamond: "It's going to be a two-album story. The release will be next year, and touring in the summer is the plan. We are building something that you will never have seen on a stage before — not that way - and with the light guy, he's never done it that way either. It's very different, very sick. You will not have seen musicians standing on stage in that type of light; it's gonna be very dark. They have to learn to play in dark areas. It's crazy. I know that our light guy, he can't wait for us to do it. I showed him some pictures that have the kind of feelings I want, the kind of backdrops I want, stuff like that. This is gonna blow people's minds when they see it, I am 100% sure."