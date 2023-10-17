KING KOBRA Invite You To Crank Up The Volume On Their New Lyric Video "Turn Up The Music"

After an astounding 4+ decades of non-stop rockin, both collectively and individually, you might expect the members of King Kobra to settle into a nice, quiet soft rock groove. But with the release of the band’s seventh studio album earlier this year, the triumphant We Are Warriors, King Kobra founder Carmine Appice and longtime members Johnny Rod and Paul Shortino as well as recent inductees, Quiet Riot’s Carlos Cavazo and Dio’s Rowan Robertson, prove that all those years of road-tested, studio-honed musical experience can make for some of the most powerful and potent hard rock heard anywhere.

Indeed We Are Warriors is filled with the kind of face-melting guitar riffs and thunderous drums you’d expect to hear on an album from a much younger band. But these seasoned pros not only rock louder than most, they also rock harder. Just check out the superb second track from Warriors, “Turn Up The Music,” an epic, fist-pumping ode to the glory of ear-splitting volume and a finely crafted metal song. The track might just be the album’s crowning jewel, its thesis statement, which is why the band is releasing a captivating new lyric video for the track as both a celebration of their new album and a commitment to their fans to never keep it down.

We Are Warriors is available on digital, CD and a gorgeous silver/black splatter vinyl. Order the CD/Vinyl here. Order/save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Music Is A Piece Of Art"

"Turn Up The Music"

"Secrets And Lies"

"Drownin'"

"One More Night"

"Love Hurts"

"Dance"

"Darkness"

"We Are Warriors"

"Drive Like Lightning"

"Trouble" [CD only]

"Side By Side" [CD only]

"We Are Warriors" video: