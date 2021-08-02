KING KOBRA Releases Deluxe Edition Of Sweden Rock Live Album

King Kobra has released a deluxe edition of their first ever live album, Sweden Rock Live, through Deko Entertainment. Now you can get the show in its entirety fully remastered for digital, including “Iron Eagle (Never Say Die)”. Download here .

King Kobra was founded by drummer Carmine Appice, the band consisted of four relatively unknown musicians: vocalist Mark Free, guitarist David Michael-Philips, guitarist Mick Sweda, and bassist Johnny Rod. After two albums on Capitol Records, Ready to Strike (1985), Thrill of a Lifetime (1986), and the independent release King Kobra III in 1988 they disbanded until returning in 2010 with Paul Shortino (Rough Cut) taking over vocal duties.

Recorded in 2016 at the Sweden Rock Festival this album features original members Appice, Johnny Rod, David Michael Phillips (David Henzerling) and vocalist Paul Shortino filling in for Mick Sweda was Jordan Ziff (Ratt) on lead guitar. This new “deluxe edition” digital release has been fully re-mastered and now captures the bands entire electrifying set including the new bonus tracks “Monsters and Heroes”, Iron Eagle (Never Say Die)” and “Runnin Wild”.

Carmine Appice had this to say about the new re-mastered and expanded release, “Playing Sweden Rock Festival with King Kobra was a great experience. The band was excellent that night. Jordon our new member was extraordinary that night. Audience reaction was magic. Paul Shortino killed it. It’s great to hear the show in its entirety, it was a great night of KK rock!!”

Also coming up from this new partnership will be the “deluxe edition” of the 2010 self-titled King Kobra release due out digitally on August 13. This will include two bonus tracks, the original studio version of “Monster And Heroes” and the Japanese only bonus track “Red Flags”.

Tracklisting:

“Ready To Strike”

“Tear Down The Walls”

“Knock ‘Em Dead”

“Shadow Rider”

“Live Forever”

“Ballad Of Johnny Rod”

“Wild Child”

“Hunger”

“Highway Star”

“Heaven And Hell”

“Monsters And Heroes” (Bonus)

“Iron Eagle (Never Say Die)” (Bonus)

“Drum Solo”

“Raise Your Hands”

“Turn Up The Good Time”

“Runnin Wild” (Bonus)

“Hunger”: