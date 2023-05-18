KING'S X Announce Three Sides Of One 2023 US Tour Dates

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, have announced a string of US dates in support of their 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One.

Says the band: "Can't wait to hear y'all sing at our next set of shows with our friends in Sound & Shape and Trope joining us on select shows. Don't miss out, grab a ticket here.

Tour dates:

May
25 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX
26 - South Side Music Hall - Dallas, TX
27 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

June
8 - Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center - Albuquerque, NM
10 - The Armory Performing Arts Center - Brighton, CO

July
13 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
15 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN
16 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

August
3 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
4 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ
5 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

September
8 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH
9 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
10 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH

(Photo - Derek Soto)



