KING'S X Announce Three Sides Of One 2023 US Tour Dates

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, have announced a string of US dates in support of their 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One.

Says the band: "Can't wait to hear y'all sing at our next set of shows with our friends in Sound & Shape and Trope joining us on select shows. Don't miss out, grab a ticket here.

Tour dates:

May

25 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

26 - South Side Music Hall - Dallas, TX

27 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

June

8 - Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center - Albuquerque, NM

10 - The Armory Performing Arts Center - Brighton, CO

July

13 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

15 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

16 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

August

3 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

4 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

5 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

September

8 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH

9 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

10 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH



(Photo - Derek Soto)