KING'S X Cancel Upcoming European Tour Due To "Unforseen Medical Issue"

King's X has checked in with an unfortunate update for the fans, issued via social media:

"It is with great regret that we must announce that we will be forced to cancel our upcoming engagements in Europe this Fall, due to an unforeseen medical issue with our guitarist."

Guitarist Ty Tabor also issued the following statement:

"Hello everyone. I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring. As a result, I will need to remain in the US while following medical advice and potential treatment.

I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows. I am sorry for this unavoidable setback.

I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the US so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life. Thanks so much for all of your love and support.

This doesn't change the three shows we have in July, as they will be the last shows before the treatments."

King’s X recently announce the release of their 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One, on September 2. With the announcement comes the first new music from the band in 14 years, with the release of the album’s heavy first single, "Let It Rain". Listen to the track below.

Of the new album, dUg Pinnick comments: “When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

Ty adds: This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’. It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.”

Jerry continues: “I’ll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly.”

Three Sides Of One will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Pre-order here.

During 2019, the members congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, CA with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring Three Sides Of One to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn’t cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channelled their incredible chemistry on tape.

Tracklisting:

"Let It Rain"

"Flood Pt. 1"

"Nothing But The Truth"

"Give It Up"

"All God’s Children"

"Take The Time"

"Festival"

"Swipe Up"

"Holidays"

"Watcher"

"She Called Me Home"

"Every Everywhere"

"Let It Rain":

