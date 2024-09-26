KING'S X Frontman DUG PINNICK Announces New Solo Album, Thingamajigger

Acclaimed King’s X bassist, songwriter, and co-vocalist, dUg Pinnick, has announced his latest solo album, Thingamajigge", out on October 25 via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming solo album features 11 brand new songs and follows his successful release of 2021's Joy Bomb.

From the opening chords of “Climbing Up The Mountain”, it is clear that dUg Pinnick's trademark tone lays the bedrock for his latest solo release Thingamijigger. dUg tackles a wide array of emotions and topics with layered harmonies, hooky rhythmic sensibilities, and the total groove that remains a crucial ingredient to the King’s X sound.

"I wrote a new batch of songs, so it's time for another album! Thingamajigger is my new offering to the universe. I hope it feels good in everyone's ear hole!," explains dUg.

dUg proves that age is nothing to him and provides an album packed with the groove, swagger, and soul that he has honed and perfected over his extensive career. dUg's ability to combine a multitude of his influences into one seamless offering is on full display.

"Climbing Up The Mountain", "Let The Music Play", "The Valley", "Keep On Going" and "More Strings Attached" show why dUg is still one of the best at his craft, while "The Alarm", "Believe It" and "The One Thing" exemplify his ability to think outside the box and expand his range!

You can now pre-order Thingamajigger. Check out all the details and get in on some exclusive limited print bundles here.

Tracklisting:

"Climbing Up The Mountain"

"Keep On Going"

"More Strings Attached"

"Let The Music Play"

"Love Defines You"

"From The Now"

"The Alarm"

"The One Thing"

"The Valley"

"Working It Out"

"Believe It"

(Photo - Rat Pack Records)