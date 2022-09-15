KING'S X Frontman DUG PINNICK On RONNIE JAMES DIO - "He Was A Fan And I Was A Fan Of His, And We Let Each Other Know It"; Video

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, released their 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One, on September 2, representing their first new music in 14 years. In the new video below, dUg Pinnick talks to Eric Blair about his career in music.

Three Sides Of One is available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There is also a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Let It Rain"

"Flood Pt. 1"

"Nothing But The Truth"

"Give It Up"

"All God’s Children"

"Take The Time"

"Festival"

"Swipe Up"

"Holidays"

"Watcher"

"She Called Me Home"

"Every Everywhere"

"All God’s Children" video:

"Give It Up" lyric video:

"Let It Rain":

(Ronnie James Dio photo - Gene Kirkland)