KING'S X Frontman DUG PINNICK On Touring With AC/DC - "I Felt Like We’d Stepped Into A Rolls-Royce And Were Being Driven Around For Four Months"

In a new interview with Louder Sound, King’s X frontman Dug Pinnick talks the magic of AC/DC's If You Want Blood You’ve Got It, and jamming with Brian Johnson. An excerpt follows...

Dug Pinnick: “King’s X got to play with AC/DC in the early 1990s, and it was the most wonderful time. I felt like we’d stepped into a Rolls-Royce and were being driven around for four months. Those crowds were tough though. If they like you they like you, if they don’t they let you know about it. It was really brutal in Northern Germany – fifteen thousand people with their middle fingers in the air.

"We’d finish a song and all you’d hear from the crowd would be: ‘Angus! Angus!’ like on the If You Want Blood album. So we’d start the next song and they’d just throw stuff at us: lighters, coins, toilet bowl cleaner… I have no idea where they got this shit. But then you’d look at these people who were giving us the hardest time, and they’d give you a little smile and a thumbs up."

(Photo - Rat Pack Records)