KING'S X Sign With InsideOutMusic / Sony Music; Work On First Album In 14 Years Completed; Tour Dates Announced

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, are pleased to announce they have signed with InsideOutMusic/Sony Music worldwide. They will be the label-home for the bands forthcoming 13th studio album and first new music in 14 years, which has just been completed. The long-awaited new record will see the light of day on September 2.

The band comments: "I feel like it's been forever since we put out a new album, and I'm ready for the world to hear our latest offering, hopefully there's a little bit of everything that you love about Kings X, three sides of one is the best way to describe it. The groove is with us!" - dUg Pinnick

“It’s really gonna happen! The new record is coming out soon. I’m happy to be working with the team at InsideOut/Sony Music. I’m happy with the record. I’m happy everybody gets to hear it. It’s a happy day. Or at least that’s what I’m telling myself. Hope you enjoy it!!!” - Jerry Gaskill

"I have a long standing relationship with InsideOut and am so pleased that InsideOut/Sony is releasing the new King's X album.” - Ty Tabor



InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: “We have known the guys since forever and have been fans even before then. We are really looking forward to adding another album to their impressive legacy. Working on a King's X album is always a highlight and an honour!”

The band's forthcoming new album saw them working with Emmy Award-winning engineer, mixer and producer Michael Parnin (Rage Against The Machine, Mark Lanegan) at his Blacksound Studio in California.

He comments: "I am very proud of the energy and work put into this album, especially of all the different vocal performances and varied musical influences mixed together as one. In true King’s X fashion, we had several obstacles to overcome, and it wasn’t easy but hopefully worth it to the amazing die-hard fans out there who have been waiting so patiently and to the new listeners hearing King’s X for the first time. It’s an honest labor of love that I am excited the world finally gets to hear."



King’s X are set to return to stages in 2022, heading to Europe in September and returning to North America for more dates in October. Find the full list of shows below:



Europe & UK:

September

1 - Backstage Halle, Munich, Germany

2 - Veruno Musica Festival, Veruno, Italy

3 - Old Capitol, Langenthal, Switzerland

6 - Hirsch, Nürnberg, Germany

7 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

10 - Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

12 - Spirit of 66, Verviers, Belgium

13 - Kantine, Cologne, Germany

14 - Le Forum, Vaureal (Paris), France

16 - The Brook, Southampton, UK

17 - Picturedrome, Holmfirth, UK

18 - Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, UK

20 - Garage, Glasgow, UK

22 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

23 - Junction, Cambridge, UK

24 - KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

26 - Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

27 - Academy 2, Manchester, UK

28 - Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

30 - Biebob, Vosselaar, Belgium

October

1 - Hypothalamus, Rheine, Germany



North America:

July

28 - Gramercy Theatre, NYC, NY, USA

29 - Sellersville Theatre, Sellersville, PA, USA

30 - Spyglass Ridge Winery, Sunbury, PA, USA

October

19 - Amos’ Southend, Charlotte, NC, USA

20 - The Concourse, Knoxville, TN, USA

21 - The Forum, Hazard, KY, USA

23 - Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN, USA

25 - The Howlin’ Wolf, New Orleans, LA, USA

27 - Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX, USA

28 - Trees, Dallas, TX, USA

29 - Warehouse Live, Houston, TX, USA

Look out for more info on the new album in the coming months.



(Photo - Derek Soto)