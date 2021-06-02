KING WOMAN To Release Celestial Blues Album In July; "Morning Star" Music Video Posted

King Woman, the outfit featuring songwriter, producer, vocalist Kris Esfandiari, return with their sophomore album, Celestial Blues, on July 30 via Relapse Records. News of the album arrives with the raw, one-take performance “Morning Star”, which was directed by Muted Widows. Watch below.

“Creating this album has brought me great peace and closure,” says Esfandiari of Celestial Blues. “Grateful to finally share it with all of you.”

Celestial Blues was recorded in Oakland, California by Grammy-nominated engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Amenra, Oathbreaker). The band is rounded out by drummer Joseph Raygoza and guitar player Peter Arensdorf. Visual collaborations featured in the album packaging and surrounding imagery were created by Nedda Afsari, Collin Fletcher, and Jamie Parkhurst.

Album pre-orders, including limited-edition vinyl and merch, are available now. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore, here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Celestial Blues tracklisting:

"Celestial Blues"

"Morning Star"

"Boghz"

"Golgotha"

"Coil"

"Entwined"

"Psychic Wound"

"Ruse"

"Paradise Lost"

"Morning Star" video:

(Photo - Nedda Afsari)