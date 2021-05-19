KING ZEBRA Post "Wall Of Confusion" Music Video, Featuring THUNDERMOTHER Singer GUERNICA MANCINI

Swiss hard rock band, King Zebra, have released their brand new single and music video for ‘Wall Of Confusion‘, featuring Thundermother singer Guernica Mancini. The track is taken from their new album, which will be released later in 2021.

The song was produced and mixed by Oscar Nilsson (Hank Von Hell, Engel, We Sell The Dead) at Crehate Studios. Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson (Thundermother, Soilwork, Firewind) at Panic Room Studio.

King Zebra is Eric St. Michaels (China), Roman Lauer, Jerry Napitupulu, Manu Judge and Ben Grimm. In early 2017, the band released their first song called "Bad Idea", followed by three Singles and an EP in 2019.

During the last three years, King Zebra played Rock The Ring and Rock Of Ages feativals and opened up for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uriah Heep, and Rose Tattoo just to name a few. They toured through Eastern Europe and played sold out shows abroad and in their home country Switzerland.

In the pandemic year 2020, the band spent three weeks in Gothenburg, Sweden working on their upcoming album.