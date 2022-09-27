KINGDOM COME Plays First Two Shows With Drummer BLAS ELIAS; Video

Kingdom Come played its first two shows with Slaughter drummer Blas Elias behind the kit on September 23 at Legacy Hall in Plano, TX and September 24 at the Tierra Segrada Rockfeset in San Antonio, TX. Elias is filling in for James Kottak while he is “recovering and getting his health together.”

Check out fan-filmed video of Elias performing with Kingdom Come below:

In an exclusive statement to Metal Sludge, Kingdom Come singer Keith St. John says that James Kottak is currently “recovering and getting his health together.”

In the interim, the band welcomes Blas Elias (Slaughter, Raiding The Rock Vault, Burning Rain, Blue Man Group) to their drum throne for upcoming shows.

Metal Sludge reported earlier in the week that Kottak had been fired from Kingdom Come, as per multiple industry sources, but it appears that the drummer’s status is actually in-flux right now and there is no set answer.

Metal Sludge reached out to St. John about the rumours and the singer wrote back, stating: “So here ya go!… Taking over the drum seat in Kingdom Come for the time being while James is recovering and getting his health together will be my Raiding The Rock Vault and Burning Rain brother…(drum roll please)… BLAS ELIAS!”

Read more at Metal Sludge.