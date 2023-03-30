KINGDOM OF TYRANTS Feat. MELIAH RAGE, STEEL ASSASSIN Members Release “Ghosts Of Industry” Music Video Plus Interview

Metal On Metal Records has published two videos featuring Kingdom Of Tyrants, a U.S. power/heavy metal band comprising veterans of the Boston, MA, metal scene, whose debut album Architects Of Power is slated to be released on CD and digitally on April 20.

"A Boston Metal Story" is an interview with guitarists Kevin Curran (Steel Assassin) and Michael Mooney (Steel Assassin), vocalist Mike Munro (ex-Meliah Rage), drummer Stu Dowie (Meliah Rage) and bass player Dave Liolios who talk about their shared history and their new project.

"The blend of band mates is just top-notch. You couldn't ask for better men to be surrounded by; friends, musicianship, no pressure, everybody's doing this for the same reasons and that's just because we want to. We didn't do it because we had to, we're doing it because we want to, because we love each other, because we had never played all together in this particular arrangement before. And once we started writing songs, the chemistry became evident, and it just flows. I am probably head over heels about this project more than anything I've ever done." - Michael Mooney.

As mentioned in the interview, the band has recently filmed two video clips, one of which is for "Ghosts Of Industry", a song inspired by the History Channel series about the Gilded Age called "The Men Who Built America" and, like the interview, directed and produced by Rudy Childs.