KINGDOM OF TYRANTS Feat. MELIAH RAGE, STEEL ASSASSIN Members Release Official Music Video For "Kingdom of Tyrants"

US heavy metal powerhouse, Kingdom Of Tyrants, has just released a new video clip for their eponymous song.

The band stated: "The song 'Kingdom Of Tyrants' represents the historic influence of world powers and the conflict and strife amongst warring nations. The music was written by Mike Mooney and the lyrics by Kevin Curran. The video was produced by friend and long-time collaborator Rudy Childs, along with video artist Julius Johnson, with creative input by Kevin Curran, Stuart Dowie and Mike Munro.

"We are proud to continue fuelling the creative machine that is Kingdom Of Tyrants, and look forward to summer and fall performances in 2024. It is a privilege to be part of a group of musician-friends that share common goals, aspirations, and a passion for true metal."

Kingdom Of Tyrants is a true metal collaboration between members of two Boston-based veteran metal bands, Meliah Rage and Steel Assassin: Stuart Dowie, Mike Munro, Kevin Curran and Mike Mooney, with bass guitarist Dave Liolios.

Songwriting for the project commenced in 2022 and the debut album. Architects Of Power, was released in April 2023 via Metal On Metal Records.