KINGS CROWN Feat. Vocalist LEE SMALL To Release Debut Album In October; "Still Alive" Single And Video Out Now

Swedish rockers, Kings Crown, have announced the upcoming release of their debut album, Closer To The Truth, on October 13. The first single and video from the album, “Still Alive,” are out today. Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Closer To The Truth here.

“I was sitting outside our house in Spain thinking about what to do next,” explains guitarist Martin Kronlund. “I got the idea of going back in time and doing an album in the style of the ‘70s but with a modern production. The first person I contacted was Lee Small. We had been working together in Phenomena and he said ‘let’s do it.’ The same was with Anders Skoog. We had played together in Dogface and he is an amazing Hammond player and a really good songwriter. Then, Pontus Engborg joined us on drums, and he suggested BasBerra Holmgren on bass. Kings Crown was born.”

Former Gypsy Rose, Phenomena, and Dogface guitarist Martin Kronlund launches his new musical venture, Kings Crown: a musical alliance featuring the powerhouse british vocalist Lee Small (Shy, Phenomena, Sweet), along with Anders Skoog on keyboards, Berra Holmgren on bass and Pontus Engborg (Glenn Hughes) on drums.

Kings Crown were formed in 2021 in Gothenburg, Sweden and the plan was to create a strong sound combining bluesy 1970s hard rock (think Deep Purple, Bad Company, Whitesnake, Rainbow), with the Swedish melodic hard rock of the 1980s. Thanks to Kronlund, strong experience in songwriting, and production, they managed to craft an exciting set of songs that were topped and completed with the terrific vocals of Lee Small, who truly shines with his exquisite of clean vocal range. The end result - great melodic hard rock with some rather tasty Hammond organs among all the guitars - is an exciting affair for all the lovers of the classic melodic hard rock sound and offers a truly enjoyable and entertaining listening experience.

Closer To The Truth certainly marks another excellent release from the increasingly prolific Swedish hard rock scene and will reward the listener with a discovery that definitely deserves credit.

Closer To The Truth tracklisting:

"It's Too Late"

"Servant"

"Still Alive"

"Standing On My Own"

"Stranger"

"Down Below"

"Stay The Night"

"Closer To The Truth"

"I Will Remember"

"Don't Hide"

"Darkest Of Days"

"Still Alive" video:

Lineup:

Lee Small - Vocals

Martin Kronlund - Guitars, Backing Vocals

Anders Skoog - Keyboards

Bas Berra Holmgren - Bass

Pontus Engborg - Drums