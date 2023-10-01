KINGS OF CHAOS Feat. LZZY HALE, ROBIN ZANDER, MATT SORUM, GILBY CLARKE, And More Perform At Private Party In Brazil; Fan-Filmed Video

On Saturday, September 30th, Kings Of Chaos featuring: Matt Sorum, (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses, Slash's Snakepit), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple), Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Joe Hottinger (Halestorm), and Carmine Rojas (David Bowie) performed at Sthorm Festival - a private event held in São Paulo, Brazil.

Sthorm is a multidisciplinary team developing scientific and technological solutions for the most pressing global problems, from pandemics to climate change. Sthorm designs and manages powerful tools in a well-connected, self-supporting network. Their goal is to quickly improve both society and technology, helping humanity reach new heights. Sthorm is replacing the outdated system of limited resources with a new, decentralized approach that promotes abundance.

Songs played by Kings Of Chaos at SthormFest included:

"Rebel Rebel" (David Bowie)

"Highway Star" (Deep Purple)

"You Could Be Mine" (Guns N' Roses)

"Fall To Pieces" (Velvet Revolver)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"The Flame" (Cheap Trick)

"It's A Long Way To The Top" (AC/DC)

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol)