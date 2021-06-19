KINGS OF CHAOS Featuring DEE SNIDER, WARREN DEMARTINI, ROBIN ZANDER, GILBY CLARKE, JACK BLADES And More Perform TWISTED SISTER, RATT, NIGHT RANGER And CHEAP TRICK Classics Live In New Mexico (Video)

On June 17th, Kings of Chaos - the long-running supergroup cover project featuring a core line-up and rotating guest musicians - performed at the Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort and Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico. The clip below features Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Warren DeMartini (Ratt), Gilby Clarke (ex-Guns N' Roses), James LoMenzo (ex-Megadeth) and Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson) performing the Ratt classic, "Wanted Man".

Check out more footage from the show below featuring Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) and Jack Blades (Night Ranger). The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hello There" (Cheap Trick)

"Surrender" (Cheap Trick)

"I Want You To Want Me" (Cheap Trick)

"Don't Tell Me You Love Me" (Night Ranger)

"High Enough" (Damn Yankees)

"Wanted Man" (Ratt)

"Highway to Hell" (AC/D )

"I Wanna Rock" (Twisted Sister)

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan)

"Ain't That a Shame" (Fats Domino)

"Dream Police" (Cheap Trick)

"Brown Sugar" (The Rolling Stones)

"Sister Christian" (Night Ranger

"You Can Still Rock in America" (Night Ranger)

"Round and Round" (Ratt)

"We're Not Gonna Take It" (Twisted Sister)

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Rock N Roll" (Led Zeppelin)

"Come Together" (The Beatles)

"Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin)