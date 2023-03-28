KINGS OF THRASH Announce "Thrashin' Down Under" Australian Tour

Kings Of Thrash “The MEGA Years” featuring David Ellefson & Jeff Young are set to perform live the Megadeth albums Killing Is My Business…. And Business Is Good, as well as So Far, So Good… So What in their entirety on their upcoming Australian shows.

Kings Of Thrash “The MEGA Years” features Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, along with guitarist Jeff Young, reuniting to perform the early thrash classics upon which the genre was built and defined in the 1980s. Showcasing the songs from the above mentioned albums in their entirety, Ellefson & Young stay true to material not performed live in several decades, along with the spirit of the era which launched one of the greatest genres of heavy metal music, and one of the biggest names in metal, the mighty Megadeth!

Says Ellefson, “I think we’ve assembled an energetic song list and group of musicians to capture the spirit of a genre we helped create & define so many years ago. Fans have been requesting these songs for a long time now and it seems like a good moment to bring them back to the stage”.

Jeff Young adds, “The mission here is to bring a connection of goodwill through the music, with a collaboration of musicians and friends in our community. Our thrash tribe casts a wide net to give people hope in a time when they’re looking for something positive & uplifting. What better way than to do that than through the music which has become the soundtrack to our lives.”

Australian dates:

July

12 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

13 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

14 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

15 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

Pre-sale, early bird tickets on sale: Thursday, March 30 @ 10 AM, AEDT - These are strictly limited, and there is no booking fee... so save some bucks, get in early. Early bird tickets via hardlinemedia.net.

General public tickets on sale: Monday, April 3 @ 10 AM, AEDT.

Limited VIP meet & greet with David Ellefson & Jeff Young includes:

- Early access to the show and merch stand.

- Get a photo on your phone/device with Dave Ellefson and Jeff Young.

- Australian tour poster to get signed by the guys.

- Exclusive VIP lanyard/laminate.

- Bring along 3 personal items to get signed.

- VIP Ticket includes entry to the show.