KINGS OF THRASH / Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist JEFF YOUNG Weighs In On Vocalists Lip-Syncing At Live Shows - "That's Con-Artistry"

In a new Cameo video clip recorded for Syncin' Stanley's YouTube channel, Kings Of Thrash / ex-Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young weighed in on the growing controversy of bands using pre-recorded tracks, including vocals, during live shows.

Young: "If you're getting out there Milli Vanilli-style and lip-syncing your vocals, I don't consider that artistry. That's con-artistry.

Kings Of Thrash featuring former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young performed in Brisbane, Australia earlier tonight and fan-filmed video performing their former band’s songs “Into The Lungs Of Hell” and “Set The World Afire” is streaming below.

Kings Of Thrash “The MEGA Years” features Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, along with guitarist Jeff Young, reuniting to perform the early thrash classics upon which the genre was built and defined in the 1980s. Showcasing the songs from the above mentioned albums in their entirety, Ellefson & Young stay true to material not performed live in several decades, along with the spirit of the era which launched one of the greatest genres of heavy metal music, and one of the biggest names in metal, the mighty Megadeth!

Says Ellefson, “I think we’ve assembled an energetic song list and group of musicians to capture the spirit of a genre we helped create & define so many years ago. Fans have been requesting these songs for a long time now and it seems like a good moment to bring them back to the stage”.

Jeff Young adds, “The mission here is to bring a connection of goodwill through the music, with a collaboration of musicians and friends in our community. Our thrash tribe casts a wide net to give people hope in a time when they’re looking for something positive & uplifting. What better way than to do that than through the music which has become the soundtrack to our lives.”