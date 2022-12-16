KINGS OF THRASH Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON, JEFF YOUNG, CHRIS POLAND Perform At Days Of The Dead Horror Convention; HQ Video Posted

Kings Of Thrash, featuring former Megadeth members David Ellefson, Jeff Young, and Chris Poland, performed at the Days Of The Dead horror convention in Chicago, IL on November 19. The band were supported by Metallica tribute band, Hardwired. Tribe 3 Productions has shared high-quality video from the show, which can be viewed below.

The Kings Of Thrash touring lineup includes Chaz Leon on lead vocals & guitar, and Fred Aching on drums. Chris Poland appears as a special guest on select dates.