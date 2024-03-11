KINGS OF THRASH Feat. Former MEGADETH Members DAVID ELLEFSON, JEFF YOUNG, CHRIS POLAND Return To Australia In July 2024

Kings Of Thrash return to Australia with “Wake Up….Australia!” Featuring David Ellefson, Jeff Young and special guest Chris Poland of Megadeth.

Kings Of Thrash back down under due to high demand! And with some extra special embellishments… For his first time in Australia, the original Megadeth guitarist, Chris Poland, will be joining the group to perform the Megadeth album Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? in its entirety, plus a Best Of set for their upcoming Australian shows. An extra bonus to this run of shows… a very exclusive, Q&A evening with the band themselves in Melbourne.

Kings Of Thrash “Wake Up...Australia!” features Grammy Award winning, co-founding member of Megadeth, bassist David Ellefson, along with guitarist Jeff Young from the acclaimed So Far, So Good... So What! album and finally, after all these years, the original Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, who recorded the first two extremely influential albums Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good, along with the multi-platinum worldwide smash, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?

What an honour to reunite these original members of a groundbreaking genre and showcase an evening of early thrash classics in Melbourne*, Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide (first time) and then Melbourne again!

If you were lucky enough to catch the band on their last tour of Australia in 2023… the shows were packed to the rafters and the VIP experience packages were sold out across the board.

So, we asked the fans… What would they want for a follow up tour of Kings Of Thrash in Australia? The resounding, definitive answer? What will now be known as the Kings Of Thrash “Wake Up….Australia!” Tour.

This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this line up… doing this album… with these guys… rounded out most expertly with the esteemed Chaz Leon and Fred Aching, returning once again, upon demand.

The run of Australian shows will kick off with a very special Q&A, sit-down evening in Melbourne*. Hardline will host an intimate, seated evening with David, Jeff and Chris. This will be a night of crowd interaction and Q&A on Monday, July 22nd at the Corner in Melbourne. This is your exclusive chance to hear all the stories, ask all the questions and to ultimately get your inner ‘Deth fix. There are special VIP meet and greets for this night as well.

Kings Of Thrash Tour Dates:

July

22 - Melbourne - The Corner - Q&A special*

23 - Canberra - The Basement

24 - Brisbane - The Zoo

25 - Sydney - Crowbar

26 - Adelaide - Lion Arts Factory

27 - Melbourne - Max Watts

Pre-Sale, Early Bird Tickets go on sale: Thursday, March 14th at 10AM AEDT. These are strictly limited, and there is no booking fee... so save some bucks, get in early. Early bird tickets via HardlineMedia.net.

General Public Tickets go on sale: Monday, March 18th at 10AM AEDT.

Limited VIP Meet & Greet* With David Ellefson, Jeff Young, Chris Poland, Chaz Leon and Fred Aching:

- Early access to the show and merch stand

- Get a photo on your phone/device with the band

- Australian tour poster to get signed by the guys

- Exclusive VIP lanyard/laminate

- Bring along 3 personal items to get signed

- *VIP Ticket includes entry to the show