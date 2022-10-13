KINGS OF THRASH Feat. MEGADETH Alumni Perform First Concert - "The People Have Spoken..."; Video

Kings Of Thrash launched their US tour last night, October 12, in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick. The band have shared the video below:

Fan-filmed video from the San Diego show can be viewed below:

With Kings Of Thrash, bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young reunite to perform the early thrash classics upon which the genre was built and defined in the 1980s. Showcasing the songs from the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good…So What albums in their entirety, Ellefson & Young stay true to material not performed live in several decades, along with the spirit of the era which launched one of the greatest genres of heavy metal music.

Says Ellefson, “I think we’ve assembled an energetic song list and group of musicians to capture the spirit of a genre we helped create & define so many years ago. Fans have been requesting these songs for a long time now and it seems like a good moment to bring them back to the stage."

Jeff Young adds, “The mission here is to bring a connection of goodwill through the music, with a collaboration of musicians and friends in our community. Our thrash tribe casts a wide net to give people hope in a time when they’re looking for something positive & uplifting. What better than way to do that than through the music which has become the soundtrack to our lives.”

The tour will be introducing Chaz Leon on lead vocals & guitar with Fred Aching on drums. Also joining the evening will be special guest guitarist Chris Poland.

VIP packages aree available for all shows. Head here for more info.

Dates:

October

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

14 - Las Vegas, NV -The Space

15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go-Go