KINGS OF THRASH Featuring MEGADETH Alumni - Live Video From Sold Out Show At The Whisky

Kings Of Thrash, featuring former Megadeth members David Ellefson on bass and Jeff Young on guitar, wrapped up their Mega Years Tour on October 15th at The Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15th.

Videographer Jessica Chase has provided BraveWords with footage of the band performing “502” and “Peace Sells” at the sold out Whisky.

With Kings Of Thrash, bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young reunite to perform the early thrash classics upon which the genre was built and defined in the 1980s. Showcasing the songs from the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good…So What albums in their entirety, Ellefson & Young stay true to material not performed live in several decades, along with the spirit of the era which launched one of the greatest genres of heavy metal music.

Says Ellefson, “I think we’ve assembled an energetic song list and group of musicians to capture the spirit of a genre we helped create & define so many years ago. Fans have been requesting these songs for a long time now and it seems like a good moment to bring them back to the stage."

Jeff Young adds, “The mission here is to bring a connection of goodwill through the music, with a collaboration of musicians and friends in our community. Our thrash tribe casts a wide net to give people hope in a time when they’re looking for something positive & uplifting. What better than way to do that than through the music which has become the soundtrack to our lives.”

The tour introduced Chaz Leon on lead vocals & guitar with Fred Aching on drums. Also joining the evening was special guest guitarist Chris Poland.

(Photo - Kings Of Thrash Facebook)