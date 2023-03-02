KINGS OF THRASH Release New Live Video For Original Song "Bridges Burned"

Kings Of Thrash, featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young, have shared a new performance video for their first original song, "Bridges Burned". Watch below.

The band previous stated: "Here it is, our first KOT original song 'Bridges Burned'! One that has its origins from a riff Jeff brought in back in 1988, intended for what became 'Rust In Peace’. Today that riff laid the groundwork for a truly collaborative effort between the four of us in Kings of Thrash and paves the way for our creative path forward... more to come!"

Kings Of Thrash will be releasing a live CD/DVD package called Best Of The West… Live At The Whisky A Go Go on March 24. The 17-song set was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 15, 2022 and also features performances with Chris Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil's Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"

Disc 2: CD

"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"

Disc 3: DVD

"Last Rites"

"Rattlehead"

"The Skull Beneath The Skin"

"Good Mourning / Devil’s Island"

"Wake Up Dead"

"502"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Orange Light"

"Into The Lungs Of Hell"

"Set The World Afire"

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good"

"Chosen Ones"

"Liar"

"Hook In Mouth"

"Mechanix"

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

"Peace Sells... But Who’s Buying?"

Kings Of Thrash launched their 2023 world tour on February 16 in Joliet, Illinois. The Thrashin' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of the USA through March 15. Watch a tour promo video below.

As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group will be performing the Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good and So Far, So Good… So What albums in their entirety.

Kings Of Thrash also feature Chaz Leon on vocals and guitar and Fred Aching on drums. Support on all shows will be provided by Hatriot. VIP packages will be available for all shows, here.

Tour dates:

March

3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)