KIP WINGER - "I Don't Think It's A Great Practice To Slag Your Fellow Artists"

In celebration of 35 years as a band, Winger will release the new album, Seven, on May 5th. Kip Winger recentl guested on the Appetite For Distortion podcast to discuss the new record, his vast musical history, the Beavis & Butthead references to Winger, the Metallica dartboard video, Guns N' Roses, and more.

On the Lars Ulrich versus Kip Winger dartboard video clip

Kip: "I think everybody was just young kids, and they (Metallica) were thinking it was funny. To me, it's not funny to slag off a fellow musician. But, who knows? I mean, they were just doing what they were doing. I just don't think it's a great practice to slag your fellow artists. Everybody has their opinion. The older I get, the more I realize what goes into this stuff. I don't care who you are; if you've taken the time to get your song on a record, and put it out there, made a video, worked hard on that.... I don't care if it's good or bad to me. It doesn't matter. You put a lot of work into that and I can respect that on every level."

Seven, the band's first new release since 2014's Better Days Comin', is now available for pre-order on CD/LP/Digital here. A preview of the entire record is available below.

The album's first single, "Proud Desperado," is now available for streaming/download on all digital music platforms and a music video can be seen below.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

Winger are one of the only bands formed during the late '80s that still features all original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.

To support the new album, Winger will begin extensive touring beginning with a UK tour with Steel Panther in May, followed by a US tour with the Tom Keifer Band in June. Additionally, the band will do a number of headline shows throughout the summer.

Tour dates, tickets, and VIPs are available for all shows at wingertheband.com/.