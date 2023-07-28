KIP WINGER Shares Conversation With STEVE VAI (Part 3) - "All I Need Is One Chord, And Everything Flows Out Of That"
July 28, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Winger frontman Kip Winger has shared Part 3 of his new interview with guitar legend Steve Vai. Check it out below.
On composing and his harmonic language
Vai: "There are various ways I go about creating harmonic map. I'll think of what I'm trying to achieve - I know I want this section to be beautiful or whatever - so I'll find a chord. All I need is one chord, and everything flows out of that, because that will set the tone. Usually the harmonic map comes from the intention of the idea."
