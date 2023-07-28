KIP WINGER Shares Conversation With STEVE VAI (Part 3) - "All I Need Is One Chord, And Everything Flows Out Of That"

Winger frontman Kip Winger has shared Part 3 of his new interview with guitar legend Steve Vai. Check it out below.

On composing and his harmonic language

Vai: "There are various ways I go about creating harmonic map. I'll think of what I'm trying to achieve - I know I want this section to be beautiful or whatever - so I'll find a chord. All I need is one chord, and everything flows out of that, because that will set the tone. Usually the harmonic map comes from the intention of the idea."

Vai is currently on the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.

Dates are as follows:

July

28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

August

1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre

2 - Halifax, NS - TBD

3 - Saint John, NB - TBD

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater