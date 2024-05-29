KIRK WINDSTEIN Of DOWN / CROWBAR Launches Funding Campaign For Second Solo Album

Funding for Down / Crowbar / Kingdom Of Sorrow guitarist / vocalist Kirk Windstein's second solo album has begun. Get your name in the thanks lists / credits at this location. The art work pictured below is not final, killer job so far by @cairncreeper.

Read carefully. This is not a pre-order, it's a way to help Kirk fund solo album #2. By the fans for the fans. It does not come with the album, but you will hear the tracks before the public.

All contributors get a private soundcloud link emailed to them within a week of contributing and get sneak peaks of the record before the public, along with bonus content.

Please note, again, this is not a pre-order. This is a contribution sale that gets your name immortalized in the album art work / credits / thanks lists of your choosing.

Thanks list - comes with a sticker and guitar pick.

Special thanks list - comes with a signed 8x10 and different sticker.

Very special thanks list - comes with a random Kirk shirt (one you don't have yet), sticker and guitar pick.

Kirk's personal thanks list - comes with a random Kirk shirt (one you don't have yet), poster, sticker and guitar pick.

Executive producer list - comes with a signed LP (4-6 month wait) limited to 100 (exclusive variant different from mail order and retail) + a shirt (one you don't have yet), sticker and guitar pick.

A release date for Kirk Windstein's currently untitled second solo album has not yet been announced.

Kirk Windstein released his first solo album, Dream In Motion, in 2020 via Entertainment One (eOne).

(Photo courtesy of Robin Windstein)