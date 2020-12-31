KISS 2020 Goodbye Pre-Show Video Streaming; Official Concert Setlist Revealed

Official pre-show footage for the KISS 2020 Goodbye NYE streaming event from Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, can be seen below:

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show was produced by Landmarks Live Presents, filmed in 4K and can be seen anytime, with tickets available here.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Strutter"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"