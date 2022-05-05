KISS Adds Second Sailing To KISS Kruise XI

Attention KISS Navy! The KISS Kruise XI sold out so quickly that organizers added another week. Sailing October 24 - 29, 2022 from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, it will be another unforgettable KISS Kruise experience! Don't miss your chance to see the last performances on board by KISS. Sign up for the pre-sale today at this location.

Note that the lineup for Week 1, October 24 - 29, 2022, has not yet been announced. It may, or may not, include some of the bands confirmed for Week 2, October 29 - November 3, 2022, which is sold out.

Both Kruises will offer identical activities with KISS, the same number of KISS shows, amazing activities, experiences and more! The lineups will each vary a bit, but you can look forward to a rockin' experience from both weeks. These brand new port stops are complete with beautiful beaches, making this vacation one you just can’t find anywhere else. Join the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman, along with your KISS Navy family, for the vacation of a lifetime!

Become A Two Timer! Sail on both KISS Kruises this October and become a Two Timer. All guests who sail on both Kruises this fall will receive an exclusive two timer laminate, access to happy hour on board with KISS, an exclusive two timer t-shirt and an autographed item from KISS.