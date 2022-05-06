KISS And Sixthman Add Second Week To KISS Kruise XI

May 6, 2022, 8 minutes ago

news hard rock kiss

KISS And Sixthman Add Second Week To KISS Kruise XI

With the KISS Kruise XI selling out in record time earlier this year, Sixthman and KISS are excited to add a second weekto the 2022 sailing beginning October 24-29 from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

This will be another unforgettable KISS Kruise experience featuring a brand new lineup and adding to KISS’s final on board performances.

Fans who already secured their cabin for October 29 - November 3 can double down on #TheKissKruise fun and become a two-timer by sailing on both weeks and receive an exclusive laminate, an exclusive signed item by KISS, happy hour with the band, and a specialty two-timer t-shirt.

Pre-sales are available now, here.



Featured Audio

EVERGREY – “Midwinter Calls” (Napalm)

EVERGREY – “Midwinter Calls” (Napalm)

Featured Video

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

HYPERIA - "Operation Midnight"

Latest Reviews