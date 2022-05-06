KISS And Sixthman Add Second Week To KISS Kruise XI

With the KISS Kruise XI selling out in record time earlier this year, Sixthman and KISS are excited to add a second weekto the 2022 sailing beginning October 24-29 from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

This will be another unforgettable KISS Kruise experience featuring a brand new lineup and adding to KISS’s final on board performances.

Fans who already secured their cabin for October 29 - November 3 can double down on #TheKissKruise fun and become a two-timer by sailing on both weeks and receive an exclusive laminate, an exclusive signed item by KISS, happy hour with the band, and a specialty two-timer t-shirt.

Pre-sales are available now, here.